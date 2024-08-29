Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

