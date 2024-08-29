Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HLN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 3,711,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,582. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.