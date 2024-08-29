Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,621,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,949,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

