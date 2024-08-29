Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.40. 6,005,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

