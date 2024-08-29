Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.15. 246,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

