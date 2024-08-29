Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,715 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB remained flat at $107.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,670,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

