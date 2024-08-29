Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,025 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.15. 12,845,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $877.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

