Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,310 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 706,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,073. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.