Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 35,665 JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 84,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.