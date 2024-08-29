Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 35,665 JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 84,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.