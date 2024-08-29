Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,558 shares of company stock worth $10,236,754 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.