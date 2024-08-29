Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 98,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

