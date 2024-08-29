Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 874 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. 7,174,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.