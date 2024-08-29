Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

