ARPA Trading Down 7.5% This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03768841 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $7,437,228.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

