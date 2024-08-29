ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
