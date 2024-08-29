ASD Price Hits $0.0387 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ASD has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,097.07 or 1.00068087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,248,747.27 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

