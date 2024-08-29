ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $886.86 and last traded at $887.10. Approximately 298,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,222,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $954.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.14. The firm has a market cap of $350.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.