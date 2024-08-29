ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,526.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF stock remained flat at $12.52 during trading on Thursday. ASMPT has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

