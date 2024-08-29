ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,526.0 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVF stock remained flat at $12.52 during trading on Thursday. ASMPT has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.
ASMPT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.