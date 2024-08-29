Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

ALPMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 50,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,530. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

