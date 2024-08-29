Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AESI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 40,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $802,726.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,221,155.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

