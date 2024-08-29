Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $977,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $886.13. 300,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,741. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $889.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.01.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

