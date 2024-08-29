Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $227.62. 1,017,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,009. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.53. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

