Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Monday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.68. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
