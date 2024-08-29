AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $256.68 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 344,465 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $256,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. 4,245,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,520. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

