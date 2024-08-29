AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 321,482 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $75,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 65,140.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus lifted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,726. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

