Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.