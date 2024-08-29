Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.80

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 269351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.