Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $316.00 at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $295.00 to $316.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Down 0.9 %

ADSK opened at $254.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 202.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.