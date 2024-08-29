Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.555-1.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.180-8.310 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $258.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,199. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

