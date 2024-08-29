Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $9.51 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $333.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.50 or 0.00039812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,893,802 coins and its circulating supply is 404,890,702 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

