Avalanche Price Hits $22.92 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $22.92 or 0.00038722 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and $275.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,901,062 coins and its circulating supply is 404,897,962 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

