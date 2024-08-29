Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Avance Gas Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:AVACF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 8,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,535. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

