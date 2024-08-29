Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

