Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells $1,550,396.96 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $218.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Argus raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,814.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.