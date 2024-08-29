Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avolta Price Performance

Shares of Avolta stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

