Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $359.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,443 shares of company stock worth $1,176,931 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.