Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 420179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

