Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.50.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
