Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.50.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

