Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

Ball stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 604,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.