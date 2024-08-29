Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.76. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,599,315 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 348.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,692,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.