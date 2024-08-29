Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 1,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

