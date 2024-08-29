Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,435 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. III Capital Management raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 301.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,904. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

