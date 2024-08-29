Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 169.2% in August

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 4.5 %

BKKLY traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.