Bank of America Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $81.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 1,388,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.