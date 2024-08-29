Bank of America Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 524,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,716. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,355,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

