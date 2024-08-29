Bank of America Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $39.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRO

PROS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRO opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $895.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PROS by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.