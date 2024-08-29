Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BMO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 749,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,370. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.