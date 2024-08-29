Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Trading Up 4.3%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 32,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 315,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 3,438.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

