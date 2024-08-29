Bensler LLC Acquires 3,557 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 44,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 942.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,265,089 shares of company stock worth $482,716,014 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,542,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,697. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $612.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.