Bensler LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 166,796 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 153,284 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. 7,964,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,924. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.